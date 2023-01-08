Ridgestone Mining Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, January 9th (OTCMKTS:RIGMF)

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,433. Ridgestone Mining has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

