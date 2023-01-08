Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops One Day Volume of $14,928.73

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $753,362.76 and $14,928.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00234139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147718 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,205.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.