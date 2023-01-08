Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

MarketAxess Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average of $258.89. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.