Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $673.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $783.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $654.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

