Riverview Trust Co Has $55,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 563,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $308.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.