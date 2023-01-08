Riverview Trust Co Invests $62,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $159.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

