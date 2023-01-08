Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $15.62 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $768.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

