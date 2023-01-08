Riverview Trust Co Takes $39,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $292.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $520.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,442 shares of company stock valued at $112,611,127. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

