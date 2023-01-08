Riverview Trust Co Takes $47,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 375,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.58 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

