Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 97,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $76.25 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

