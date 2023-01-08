Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.75.
Roche Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
