RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $58.57 million and $22,761.31 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $16,997.34 or 1.00177829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00450220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00914423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00119305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00603247 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00253985 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.7152776 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,971.20668549 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,731.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

