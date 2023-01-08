Rune (RUNE) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $26,440.48 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34769841 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

