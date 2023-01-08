Rye Brook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,784. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

