SafeMoon Price Up 8.2% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.06 million and $109.70 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432275 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01463977 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.66 or 0.30532418 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,998,182,838,806 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars.
