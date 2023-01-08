Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.