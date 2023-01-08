Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $184,619,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.