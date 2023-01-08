Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $2,079.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.74 or 0.07480889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.