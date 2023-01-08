Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.35 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $923.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.31 or 0.07473043 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

