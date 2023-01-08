Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €149.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($158.51) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($134.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €141.90 ($150.96) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($81.21). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.58.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.