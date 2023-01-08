Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBGSY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

