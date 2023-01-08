Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $46.62. 875,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,919. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

