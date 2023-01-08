Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lowered by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SEA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP lifted its position in SEA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $55.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $206.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

