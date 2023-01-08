Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,417.47

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $1,417.47 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00109863 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00199979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00492997 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,455.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

