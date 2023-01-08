Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.