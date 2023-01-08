Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $228.86 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.91.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.