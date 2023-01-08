Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

