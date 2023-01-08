Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

