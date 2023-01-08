Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.95 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $37.95 million and $427,946.13 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00235562 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00165979 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $385,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

