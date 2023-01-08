Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.36

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.36 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 86.87 ($1.05). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 3,227,307 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.57. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.