SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.