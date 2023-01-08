SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $768.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

