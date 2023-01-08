SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Hovde Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $463.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In other news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann acquired 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

