Smooth Love Potion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $89.41 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,645,689,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

