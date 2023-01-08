SOLVE Market Capitalization Hits $10.74 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $157,750.96 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

