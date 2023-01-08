SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

