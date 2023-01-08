SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

