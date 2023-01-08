SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $58.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

