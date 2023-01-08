Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 362,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.