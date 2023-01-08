Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 362,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.