Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $999,055.05 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $76.62 million and approximately $999,055.05 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040582 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00234950 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01944451 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $953,959.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

