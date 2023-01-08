Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.15

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00449371 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020397 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00913303 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00118515 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00603873 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00254427 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,001,584 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
