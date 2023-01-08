StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.