StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
