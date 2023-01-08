StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

