StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
