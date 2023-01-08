StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Onconova Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.