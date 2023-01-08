StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.