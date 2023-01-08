StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
TNXP stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.52.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
