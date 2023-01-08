StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AINC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

