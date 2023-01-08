StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $13.03 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

