StockNews.com Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Leidos by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

