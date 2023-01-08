StockNews.com Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

