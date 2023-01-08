Substratum Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $279,324.18 and approximately $5.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00236301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072927 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

